McNeil doubles in go-ahead run, the Mets beat the Padres 7-5 to win 6th straight

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jeff McNeil doubled in Starling Marte with the go-ahead run on the first pitch of the 10th inning and the New York Mets extended their winning streak to a season-high six games by beating the San Diego Padres 7-5 in a matchup of high-priced, underperforming teams. McNeil’s grounder off rookie Tom Cosgrove went just inside the line past diving first baseman Jake Cronenworth and into right field to bring in Marte, the automatic runner. Francisco Alvarez followed with his fourth straight single to bring in McNeil, the 2022 NL batting champion.

