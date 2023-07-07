Nacho Elvira’s birdie blitz gives him 1-shot lead in Denmark

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Nacho Elvira has moved ahead of first-round leader Robert MacIntyre by a stroke after carding an 8-under 62 in the Made in HimmerLand in Denmark. Elvira started his second round with a blizzard of birdies; five in a row from the third hole to be 6 under through seven holes. He bogeyed once, on the 11th, but immediately birdied the next with a five-foot putt. He is 9 under at the European tour event, after MacIntyre followed his opening 64 with a 68. Ross Fisher is two shots off the pace thanks to a 67. In fourth at 6 under were Marc Warren, the 2014 champion, and fellow Scot Richie Ramsay. They both shot 64s.

