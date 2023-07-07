NHL great Hašek demands Russians openly condemn war against Ukraine or be banned from Paris Olympics

PRAGUE (AP) — NHL great Dominik Hašek says Russian and Belarusian athletes must state loud and clear they condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine or be banned from next year’s Paris Olympics. The former Olympic champion says he is certain their presence at the Paris Games would otherwise result in “a huge promotion of the Russian war.” Hašek says democratic countries should be ready to offer the athletes and their families asylum and safety. He says they could represent a team of refugees in Paris. Hašek will present his plan at the European Parliament in July.

