Philipsen secures hat trick of Tour de France stage wins, Vingegaard stays in yellow

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen has secured a hat trick of Tour de France stages by winning a mass sprint in Bordeaux. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard has kept the yellow jersey. Philipsen was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel then comfortably countered a move by veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish. Biniam Girmay completed the podium. Philipsen has won all the sprints so far and took his career tally to five Tour stages. He also won two stages last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.