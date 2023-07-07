Sheikh Talal replaces his suspended brother, keeps Asian Olympic leadership in Al Sabah family

BANGKOK (AP) — Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah will replace his suspended brother as president of the Olympic Council of Asia after winning an election by four votes and taking control of the organization their father created in the early 1980s. Sheikh Talal’s brother, Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, led the 45-nation OCA from 1991 to 2021 until he was warned off Olympic business following his conviction in Geneva for forgery. He denied the charges and has appealed his conviction. The OCA issued a statement saying the vote keeps the presidency “in the house of the Al Sabah family.” Sheikh Talal was standing against fellow Kuwaiti Husain al-Musallam, who is president of world governing body for swimming.

