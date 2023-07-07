Smith makes late run of birdies for 63 to lead LIV Golf

HERTFORDSHIRE, England (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith leads LIV Golf-London after a 63. This is Smith’s final tournament before he defends his title at Royal Liverpool in two weeks. The Australian was strong at the finish with seven birdies in his last 10 holes at Centurion Golf Club. One shot behind was fellow Aussie and Ripper teammate Marc Leishman. He started on No. 12 and birdied five of the last six holes. Thomas Pieters was in third place. Brooks Koepka had a 72. Koepka this week accused teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on rounds. Wolff had a 73.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.