Tigers activate outfielder Alex Faedo and pitcher Akil Baddoo ahead of series versus Blue Jays

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have activated outfielder Akil Baddoo and pitcher Alex Faedo from the injured list ahead of their series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The team has welcomed back several key players to the lineup. Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal (elbow) made his season debut on Tuesday, pitching four hitless innings, while lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (finger) returned from a five-week absence on Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.