US forward Ricardo Pepi signs for PSV Eindhoven on 5-year deal

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — United States forward Ricardo Pepi has signed for PSV Eindhoven and will stay in the Dutch league where he impressed last season. PSV says the 20-year-old Pepi signed a five-year contract with the club which finished runner-up in the Eredivisie last season. Pepi is familiar with the league after scoring 12 times for Groningen which was relegated. He was on loan from German top-tier club Augsburg. The transfer fee PSV will pay Augsburg was not stated. The PSV deal could keep Pepi in Eindhoven until the 2026 World Cup that the U.S. will co-host with Canada and Mexico.

