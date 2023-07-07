USA Swimming apologizes for selection error that kept Erin Gemmell out of world meet in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming has apologized to Erin Gemmel for making a selection error that deprived her of a chance to compete in last year’s world championships in Hungary. Gemmel finished seventh in the 200-meter freestyle at the 2022 U.S. selection meet, but was left off the roster for worlds after Katie Ledecky dropped the 200 free from her scheduled events. Usually, the seventh-place finisher is promoted to the 4×200 free relay when a top athlete withdraws from the 200 free. USA Swimming says it realizes the mistake caused “major disappointment” for Gemmell and her coaches and apologized. The world championships begin next week.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.