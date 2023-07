LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the first time, it’s an NBA game day for Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio rookie is expected to be a Spurs lineup for the first time Friday night, when he makes his NBA Summer League debut against the Charlotte Hornets. It’s a matchup of the top two picks in last month’s draft: Wembanyama went No. 1 overall to the Spurs, while Brandon Miller went No. 2 overall to the Hornets.

