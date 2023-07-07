Whit Merrifield and Alek Manoah lead the Blue Jays to a 12-2 victory over the Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Whit Merrifield homered and drove in four runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 12-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory. Toronto improved to 15-5 against American League Central teams, while the Tigers fell to 2-15 against the AL East. George Springer added a home run and three RBIs for Toronto, which sent 10 batters to the plate in a six-run fourth and 11 in a five-run ninth. Kevin Kiermaier had four hits. Alek Manoah (2-7) won for the first time since April 5, allowing one run on five hits in six innings. Alex Faedo (1-5) took the loss in his first start since June 2.

