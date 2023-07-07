Wiemer, Adames, Burnes carry Brewers to 7-3 win over NL Central-leading Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer and Willy Adames hit two-run homers and Corbin Burnes allowed just three hits in six innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the division-leading Cincinnati Reds 7-3 in an matchup of the NL Central’s top teams. The victory lifted the Brewers to within a game of the Reds, who saw their five-game winning streak halted. Joey Votto hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati. The Reds entered the key series a season-high 10 games over .500 and had won eight of their last nine, and 20 of the last 24. Milwaukee won for the fourth time in five games against Cincinnati. Burnes (7-5) walked four and struck out six to win consecutive games for the first time since mid-April.

