Aliyu, Franco rally Sporting KC to 2-2 draw with Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Ibrahim Aliyu and Iván Franco scored stoppage-time goals in each half for the Houston Dynamo to offset a two-goal effort from Sporting Kansas City’s red-hot Alan Pulido as the two clubs played to a 2-2 draw. Franco’s equalizer came in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage for Houston (8-9-4) with assists from Thorleifur Úlfarsson and Héctor Herrera. It was Franco’s second goal in the eighth start and 18th appearance of his rookie season. Pulido used passes from Gadi Kinda and Andreu Fontàs to find the net and give Sporting KC (6-10-7) a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute. Pulido’s goal stood up until Aliyu scored for the first time this season, getting assists from Herrera and Corey Baird in the second minute of stoppage time to knot the score at 1-1 at halftime.

