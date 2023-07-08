Betts ties MLB record with 10th leadoff homer in first half to help Dodgers rout Angels 10-5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star Mookie Betts hit his 10th leadoff homer — tying the most in the first half in major league history — and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the slumping Angels 10-5 on Saturday night. The Dodgers had five homers for the second straight game in beating the Angels for the 10th straight time. Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 32nd homer to go with a single and triple. He came up a double shy of hitting for the cycle. The Dodgers head into the All-Star break with a record of 51-38. The Angels lost their season-high fifth in a row and fell to 45-46.

