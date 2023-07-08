Blake Snell strikes out 11 in 6 shutout innings in the Padres’ 3-1 victory over the Mets

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell allowed only one hit and struck out 11 in six shutout innings, Matthew Batten hit a two-run shot for his first homer in the majors and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Met 3-1 on Saturday night. The Padres ended the Mets’ winning streak at six, winning for the fourth time in five games. Snell (6-7) had his fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season, all in his past six starts. He has won five of his last six decisions, lowering his ERA to 2.85. Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth for his 21st save of the season. The Padres took a 3-0 lead in the second inning against Mets starter David Peterson (2-7).

