Boyd, Puig lead Galaxy to 3-1 victory over Union

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles got an early goal from Tyler Boyd, a late one from Riqui Puig and an own-goal from Philadelphia’s Olivier Mbaizo as the Galaxy beat the Union 3-1. The Galaxy (5-9-7) grabbed the lead in the 15th minute when Boyd took passes from Puig and Mark Delgado and scored for a fourth time this season. Mikael Uhre scored unassisted in the 35th minute to pull the Union (10-7-4) even. It was his seventh goal of the campaign. LA took a 2-1 lead into halftime on Mbaizo’s own-goal in the first minute of stoppage time. Puig added an insurance goal — his third score of the season — in the 76th minute with assists from Dejan Joveljic and Douglas Costa.

