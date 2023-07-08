Candelario and Meneses HRs help Nats snap 5-game skid with a win over AL West-leading Rangers
By PATRICK STEVENS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and Joey Meneses hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, Alex Call also went deep, and the Washington Nationals snapped a five-game skid with an 8-3 win over the AL West-leading Texas Rangers. Jake Irvin earned his first victory since May 8 for Washington, which had lost 15 of its last 16 games at Nationals Park. Washington is an NL-worst 14-32 at home. Josh Jung homered twice for Texas, which has lost seven of 10. Jung, the AL’s starting third baseman in next week’s All-Star Game, leads all rookies with 19 home runs.