Cardinals reliever Gallegos gets wiped down by umpire after using rosin bag on his left arm

CHICAGO (AP) — Giovanny Gallegos pitched the eighth inning in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 3-0 victory at the Chicago White Sox. It was a bit of an adventure. It all started when plate umpire Lance Barrett saw Gallegos hit his left arm with the rosin bag after he warmed up. Barrett told Gallegos that was illegal and the umpire used a towel to clean off Gallegos’ arm. When the 31-year-old Gallegos did the same thing with two out in the inning, Barrett got a towel and wiped down the reliever’s arm again. It’s just something about Gallegos and Chicago’s South Side. Gallegos was ordered by then-umpire Joe West to switch caps during the Cardinals’ 4-0 victory at the White Sox on May 26, 2021.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.