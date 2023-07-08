Chet Holmgren continues NBA summer league play in Thunder’s Las Vegas opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chet Holmgren has already been playing this summer on his surgically repaired right foot. After an encouraging return to action in the Salt Lake City Summer League, Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder move to the main event in Las Vegas. Oklahoma City plays Saturday against Dallas. The eight-game schedule on Saturday begins with Boston against Miami, which is hoping to be watching some players who will be teaming with Damian Lillard next season. The Thunder then play their first game in Las Vegas after Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, appeared in two of their three games this week in Salt Lake City.

