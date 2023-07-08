Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day injured list with bruised left foot

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a bruised left foot and anticipate it will be a short absence for their All-Star shortstop. The move is retroactive to Thursday, a day after Swanson left in the seventh inning of Chicago’s 4-3 win at Milwaukee and he is eligible to return next Sunday when the Cubs host the Red Sox. In the first year of a seven-year, $177 million contract, Swanson is hitting .258 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 83 games.

