Driussi propels Austin to 4-1 victory over Minnesota United

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored a pair of goals, the first one on a penalty kick, and Austin FC breezed to a 4-1 victory over Minnesota United. Diego Fagundez staked Austin (8-8-5) to a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute when he used an assist from Daniel Pereira to score for a second time this season. Driussi’s PK goal came in the 45th minute and gave Austin a 2-0 lead at halftime. Driussi stretched the lead to 3-0 six minutes into the second half. His sixth goal of the campaign came with assists from Pereira and Ethan Finlay. Defender Devin Padelford scored the first goal of his career to get Minnesota United (6-8-6) on the scoreboard in the 85th minute.

