Elly De La Cruz steals 2nd, 3rd and home in the same inning, sparks Reds to 8-5 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning and Cincinnati beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5. De La Cruz broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI single off Elvis Peguero, then made the reliever’s life miserable in a span of two pitches. He stole second on a 1-1 pitch from Peguero. On the next pitch, De La Cruz swiped third without a throw. The rattled reliever caught the ball from his catcher and turned his back as he walked slowly toward the rubber. De La Cruz walked down the third base line, broke into a sprint and easily beat Peguero’s rushed throw to the plate.

