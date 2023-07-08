England wins U21 European Championship for first time in 39 years

BATUMI, Georgia (AP) — England has won the European Under-21 Championship for the first time in 39 years after James Trafford saved a stoppage-time penalty to preserve a 1-0 win over Spain in the final. Trafford repelled Abel Ruiz’s spot kick, awarded after a VAR review in the sixth minute of added time, and kept out substitute Aimar Oroz’s follow-up at the end of a pulsating contest at Batumi Arena. In the process, the goalkeeper became the first man to keep six clean sheets at the finals and didn’t concede a goal for England’s third title and first since 1984. Curtis Jones scored in first-half stoppage time when he deflected Cole Palmer’s free kick past keeper Arnau Tenas.

