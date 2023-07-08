Goalkeeper David de Gea announces he is leaving Manchester United after 12 seasons at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Veteran goalkeeper David de Gea has announced he is leaving Manchester United as a free agent after 12 seasons at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old’s contract with United expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season. In a message on social media on Saturday De Gea thanks United fans for their support but says “it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.” De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011. He made 545 appearances for the Premier League club which included 190 clean sheets. Both are club records for a keeper.

