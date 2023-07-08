Herbers, Brady guide Fire to 1-0 victory over Nashville

CHICAGO (AP) — Fabian Herbers scored a first-half goal and Chris Brady made it stand up in the Chicago Fire’s 1-0 victory over Nashville SC. Herbers scored the lone goal when he took a pass from Maren Haile-Selassie in the 34th minute and found the net for a fourth time this season. Brady finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet for Chicago (6-7-8). Joe Willis did not make a save in goal for Nashville (11-6-5), which lost to the Fire for the first time after two victories and two draws in the first four meetings. Nashville beat Chicago 3-0 at home earlier this season.

