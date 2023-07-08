Jackson’s first career goal leads St Louis City over Toronto 1-0

TORONTO (AP) — Aziel Jackson ended a scoreless match five minutes into the second half with his first career goal and St. Louis City held on for a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC. Jackson, a 21-year-old rookie, used an assist from Akil Watts to score in his third start and 12th appearance this season. It was the second career assist for Watts, a 23-year-old rookie, making his fourth start and 10th appearance. Roman Bürki finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet for St. Louis City (12-7-2), which has posted three straight victories following a 0-3-1 skid. Tomás Romero saved five shots in his first career start for Toronto (3-10-10). Romero started 18 times for LAFC in 2021 in his only previous league action.

