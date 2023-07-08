Mexico beats Costa Rica 2-0, advances to CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Orbelín Pineda scored on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, Érick Sánchez added a goal in the 87th and Mexico beat Costa Rica 2-0 to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals. Mexico will play Guatemala or Jamaica on Wednesday at Las Vegas for a berth in the final on July 16 at Inglewood, California. In the first game, Panama routed invited guest Qatar 4-0 and advanced to a semifinal against the United States or Canada on Wednesday at San Diego. Ismael Díaz scored a hat trick in a span of just over nine minutes of the second half.

