Mikolas pitches 7 crisp innings as St. Louis Cardinals beat Chicago White Sox 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched seven efficient innings, Jordan Walker homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0. Mikolas allowed four hits — all singles — in his first win since May 30. The 34-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked none, throwing 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Giovanny Gallegos worked around Oscar Colás’ leadoff single in the eighth, and Jordan Hicks finished the seven-hitter for his seventh save. Walker hit a solo drive in the ninth for last-place St. Louis, which had lost five of seven.

