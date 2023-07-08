Nemechek passes Haley in overtime, holds off Hemric to win Atlanta NASCAR Xfinity race

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek passed Justin Haley at the start of overtime and held off Daniel Hemric to win the NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for his third victory of the season. Haley was in a position to lead a parade of Kaulig Racing in overtime but had no help on the restart at overtime while Nemechek made his move on the outside to take his first lead of the race. Hemric was second and his Kaulig Racing teammate, Haley, was fourth. Yet another Kaulig racer, pole-sitter Chandler Smith, began the overtime in second but finished 20th, apparently running out of gas.

