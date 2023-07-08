Red Bulls end Revolution’s 7-match unbeaten run with 2-1 win

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Frankie Amaya scored a second-half goal and followed with an assist on Wikelman Carmona’s match-winner and the New York Red Bulls ended the New England Revolution’s seven-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory. New York (6-7-8) owns a three-match win streak over New England (10-4-7) for just the second time in club history after sweeping the Revolution last season. The Red Bulls, who had two victories in 10 previous match-ups with the Revs before the streak, won four straight in the series spanning the 2016-17 seasons.

