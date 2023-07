BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox reinstated left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez from the 15-day injured list Saturday before their game against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park. The 31-year-old Rodríguez had missed a little more than a month because of left shoulder inflammation. To make room, they optioned right-hander Justin Garza to Triple-A Worcester after Friday’s victory over Oakland.

