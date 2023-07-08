Ruiz directs Real Salt Lake to 4-0 win over Orlando City

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Pablo Ruiz had three assists as Real Salt Lake got goals from four different players in a 4-0 victory over Orlando City. Zac MacMath finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Real Salt Lake (9-7-6) as the club upped its unbeaten run in all competitions to eight straight. Orlando City (9-6-7) entered play having scored three or more goals in back-to-back matches for the first time since June of 2021. Real Salt Lake improves to 6-0-2 in its last eight matches. The club was coming off a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC. The clean sheet ended a club-record 27 regular-season matches without a shutout.

