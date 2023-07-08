Soler drives in 2 runs as Marlins end Phillies’ franchise-tying road winning streak at 13 games

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler homered and hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly as the Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia 5-3 and ended the Phillies’ franchise-record tying 13-game road winning streak. Rookie Dane Myers had two hits and drove in two runs, and Garrett Cooper singled twice for the Marlins. Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper exited as DH after he was struck on his surgically repaired right elbow by a pitch from Marlins starter Braxton Garrett in the third. The Phillies said after the game that X-rays on Harper’s elbow were negative. Luis Arraez didn’t start, but added a pinch-hit, RBI single in the seventh that pushed Miami’s lead to 5-3 and raised his major league-leading batting average to .388.

