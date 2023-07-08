The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The rain returned to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court tournament. Only one match was completed before play was suspended on all outside courts. Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2 in the third round on No. 3 Court. The 13th-seeded Brazilian reached the semifinals at this year’s French Open. Only Centre Court and No. 1 Court have roofs at the All England Club. Play in those two stadiums is expected to get started as scheduled. Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Elena Rybakina are scheduled to play later Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.