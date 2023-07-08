Three Tigers pitchers combine to no-hit Blue Jays in 2-0 victory

DETROIT (AP) — Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday. It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers history. Matt Manning (3-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings and Jason Foley got four straight outs. Tigers closer Alex Lange came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch.

