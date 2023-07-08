Tigers have a combined no-hitter against Blue Jays through 8 innings
By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have a combined no-hitter through eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Starting pitcher Matt Manning went the first 6 2/3 innings. Manning walked three batters and struck out five. He was pulled after walking Cavan Biggio with two outs in the top of the seventh. He threw 91 pitches. Jason Foley came on in relief and got Whit Merrifield to fly out to end the top of the seventh. Foley then retired the Blue Jays in order in the top of the eighth.