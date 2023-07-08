Skip to Content
Volkanovski beats Rodriguez with 3rd-round TKO for featherweight title in UFC 290

Published 11:05 PM

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski re-asserted himself as the featherweight champion with a technical knockout over Yair Rodriguez at 4:19 of the third round Saturday night in UFC 290. Rodriguez was the interim champion after Volkanovski temporarily moved up to lightweight, but the Australian left little doubt who the better fighter in running his record to 26-2 in what was scheduled as a five-round bout. Rodriguez, who is from Mexico, is 16-4.

