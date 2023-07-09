Angel City rallies at home to beat NWSL-leading Courage 2-1

Elizabeth Eddy scored the tiebreaking goal in the 76th minute, and host Angel City rallied past the National Women’s Soccer League-leading North Carolina Courage 2-1. The Courage gave up two goals in a game for the first time since May 6. Brianna Pinto scored in the 15th minute for North Carolina and Savannah McCaskill equalized three minutes later. Eddy’s shot was redirected into the goal by a Courage defender. Gotham FC beat the Portland Thorns 2-1, with Allie Long and Katie Stengel scoring for the home team.

