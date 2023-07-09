Canadian Michael Woods secures biggest career win at the top of legendary Tour mountain

PUY DE DOME, France (AP) — Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary climb of the Tour de France. Woods rides for the Israel-Premier Tech team and has no ambition in the general classification. He was part of an early breakaway the main contenders allowed to form early in the ninth stage. Woods managed to catch American Matteo Jorgenson 500 meters from the summit after his 24-year-old rival jumped away from the leading group with less than 50 kilometers left. Woods then passed Jorgenson at ease and reached the summit of the Puy de Dome on his own. Race leader Jonas Vingegaard and second-place Tadej Pogacar rode in the main peloton more than 10 minutes behind.

