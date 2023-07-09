Choi slugs 2-run homer as Pirates beat Diamondbacks 4-2 to end 4-game losing streak

PHOENIX (AP) — Ji Man Choi hit a two-run homer, seven Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Pirates ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Choi homered off Zach Davies in the second inning and the Pirates bullpen took turns shutting down the Diamondbacks a day after giving up a late lead in a 3-2 loss to Arizona. Osvaldo Bido allowed a hit in 1 1/3 innings and All-Star closer David Bednar worked around a walk in the ninth inning for his 17th save in 18 chances after Jared Triolo hit a run-scoring single in the top half. Alek Thomas homered for the second straight game for the Diamondbacks.

