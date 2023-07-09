Cubs score 6 runs late to rally for 7-4 win over Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a tying pinch-hit two-run single in the seventh inning following a fielding error by second baseman Gleyber Torres and Seiya Suzuki hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees. Mike Tauchman opened the eighth with a single off Ron Marinaccio before Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ walked. Suzuki, who homered in the fifth for Chicago’s only hit off Domingo Germán, followed with a sacrifice fly off Clay Holmes and Tauchman easily scored when right fielder Giancarlo Stanton’s throw was slightly up the line. Hoerner scored the sixth run when Holmes threw a wild pitch over catcher Kyle Higashioka’s glove to the backstop and Tucker Barnhart added an RBI double in the ninth.

