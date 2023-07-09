DeJong, Contreras lead Cards past White Sox 4-3 in 10 innings

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul DeJong had an RBI double in the 10th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Chicago White Sox 4-3. DeJong lined a pitch from Keynan Middleton (2-1) down the left field line to score Nolan Gorman, who started the inning on second base. St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras drilled a two-run homer and reached base four times with two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch. He’s 11 for 17 with two homers and five RBIs in his last five games. JoJo Romero (1-0), the fourth Cardinals reliever, pitched two innings for his first career win.

