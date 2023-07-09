Griner dunks, Taurasi gets hot in fourth quarter and Mercury pull out 78-72 win over Sparks

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 29 points, including her 25th dunk as a professional, and the Phoenix Mercury held on for a 78-72 win over the Los Angeles Sparks in a battle between two struggling teams. Diana Taurasi added 22, 12 in the fourth quarter to put her less than 100 points from 10,000 in her career, for the Mercury (4-14), who had lost three straight and nine of 10. Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 14 boards to lead the short-handed Sparks (7-12), who have lost five straight. Griner had 16 points in the first half as the Mercury took a 42-36 lead. Griner was 7-of-11 shooting, including a dunk early in the second quarter. It was her 18th in the regular season to go with five in all-star games and two in the playoffs.

