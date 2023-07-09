Hamilton happy his old team McLaren is competitive again despite losing out for 2nd at British GP

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is happy his old team McLaren is competitive in Formula One again. Even if it is at his expense. The seven-time champion lost an all-British tussle to McLaren’s Lando Norris for second place in the British GP on Sunday. Norris even overtook all-conquering Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at the start to lead the race briefly. Getting the better of Verstappen has been almost impossible this season. Norris says he’s excited at how well the McLaren car is performing but warns it may still struggle at slower circuits.

