Hojgaard overturns 6-shot deficit to win in Denmark

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard has overturned a six-shot deficit before beating Nacho Elvira in a playoff to become the first home winner of the Made in HimmerLand event. Elvira hit his second shot out of bounds on the sixth extra hole to effectively gift a fourth European tour title to Hojgaard, who had holed from nine feet for par on the previous hole to keep his hopes alive. Hojgaard began the day six shots off the lead but surged through the field with a final-round 6-under 64. Scotland’s Richie Ramsay finished third.

