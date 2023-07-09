Jansen, Lukes lead Blue Jays to dramatic win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Nathan Lukes’ RBI double in the 10th inning helped the Toronto Blue Jays finish off a 4-3 comeback victory over the Detroit Tigers. The Blue Jays trailed 3-1 with two out in the ninth, but Matt Chapman walked and Danny Jansen hit his 11th homer over the Toronto bullpen in left-centerfield. The home run came off Tigers closer Alex Lange, who finished Detroit’s combined no-hitter with a perfect ninth inning on Saturday. Daulton Varsho started the 10th with a grounder to second and Zack Short threw out extra runner Alejandro Kirk at third, but Lukes followed with an RBI double off José Cisnero (2-2).

