Joey Meneses homers for third consecutive day, leads Nationals past AL West-leading Rangers, 7-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Meneses homered for the third consecutive day, Patrick Corbin earned his first home victory since May 20, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Texas Rangers 7-2. Stone Garrett and Dominic Smith also homered for last-place Washington, which won the final two games of the series after dropping 15 of its previous 16 at home. Texas enters the All-Star break atop the AL West despite losing eight of its past 11. The Rangers have not won a series since taking two of three June 19-21 from the Chicago White Sox, but still are tied for the fifth-best record through 91 games in franchise history at 52-39.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.