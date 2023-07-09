Kelenic’s double, Gilbert’s strong start help Mariners over Astros 3-1

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) — Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run double to back up a strong start by Logan Gilbert and give the Seattle Mariners a 3-1 win over Houston Astros on Sunday.

Gilbert (7-5) allowed just three hits in seven innings, with his only mistake coming when Martín Maldonado connected on a solo homer off him in the sixth.

Matt Brash threw a scoreless eighth and Paul Seawald struck out two in the ninth for his 17th save.

The Mariners won three of four games in this series to head into the All-Star break having won seven of their past nine games.

Maldonado homered for a second straight game for the Astros, who had won four straight before losing this series.

Houston starter Brandon Bielak (4-5) allowed four hits and three runs — two earned — in five innings for the loss.

Julio Rodríguez got things going for the Mariners in the fourth when he reached on a throwing error by Jeremy Peña with no outs. Rodríguez stole second base before Bielak plunked Ty France.

Teoscar Hernandez then smacked a line drive to center field to score Rodríguez and make it 1-0.

Kelenic’s double came with one out to score two runs and push the lead to 3-0.

Houston had just two hits — both singles in the second inning — when Maldonado homered to the front row of the seats in right field to start the sixth inning and cut the lead to 3-1.

Gilbert got right back on track after the homer, retiring the next six batters, with four strikeouts, to end his day.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP José Urquidy (right shoulder inflammation) threw 40 pitches in a two-inning simulated game Sunday. Manager Dusty Baker said that was the last step before he begins a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land. … DH Yordan Alvarez (right oblique strain) took batting practice on the field for a third straight day Saturday.

I’LL TAKE THAT

Mike Ford hit a comebacker that reliever Phil Maton deflected with his glove with one out in the ninth inning. The ball sailed into the air and Peña grabbed it to make a nifty catch.

UP NEXT

The Mariners resume play after the All-Star break at home against Detroit on Friday and the Astros begin a series at the Los Angeles Angels that night.

