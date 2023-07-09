American midfielder Brenden Aaronson joins Union Berlin on loan

LEEDS, England (AP) — United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson will play in Germany’s top flight next season after joining Union Berlin on loan from Leeds. Aaronson has agreed a season-long deal after Leeds was relegated from the Premier League last term. The 22-year-old Aaronson made 36 Premier League appearances for Leeds last season after joining from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee close to £25 million ($32 million) in the summer of 2022. He scored one goal in 40 appearances in all competitions for Leeds. He is the third player to leave on a season-long loan following relegation. Diego Llorente and Robin Koch joined Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively, in similar deals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.