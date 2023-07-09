Orioles activate infielder Ryan Mountcastle from 10-day IL after stint with vertigo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles on Sunday activated infielder Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day injured list. Mountcastle last played on June 8 but has since been sidelined with vertigo. The 26-year-old Mountcastle was batting .227 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI before landing on the IL. To make room for Mountcastle on the roster, Baltimore optioned left-hander Bruce Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk. Mountcastle batted .244 through April but struggled at the plate leading up to his time on the IL. He hit just .158 (9 for 57) in his 15 games before his IL stint.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.